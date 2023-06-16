Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-06-16 | 16:13
High views
LBCI
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon
2min
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the necessity of ending the political vacuum in Lebanon during a recent meeting in Paris, according to a statement released by the Elysée Palace.

The French President and Crown Prince exchanged commendations on the bilateral development between Saudi Arabia and France. Macron thanked the Crown Prince for his upcoming participation in the Summit for a New Global Financial Charter taking place on June 22 and 23.

Macron emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change, highlighting the summit's importance in building bridges between nations across various continents. He focused on combating poverty, financing the energy transition, and enhancing resilience against the impacts of climate change, underscoring the leading role Saudi Arabia could potentially play in these areas.

Expressing deep concern over Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine and its catastrophic impact on civilians and food security, Macron emphasized the need for a resolution and enhanced cooperation to mitigate the effects in Europe, the Middle East, and the world.

The French President and Crown Prince reiterated their joint commitment to security and stability in the Middle East and North Africa. They expressed their intent to continue their combined efforts in achieving lasting easing of tensions, particularly stressing the need for a swift end to the institutional political vacuum in Lebanon. They identified this void as a major impediment to resolving the severe socio-economic crisis in the country.

Bilaterally, the leaders agreed to continue the development and deepening of the partnership between the two nations. Macron assured France's commitment to the security and stability of Saudi Arabia, expressing readiness to assist the Kingdom in bolstering its defense capabilities.

The French President and Crown Prince welcomed strengthening the strong economic ties between France and Saudi Arabia. Macron recalled the French companies' eagerness to continue supporting Saudi Arabia in implementing its ambitious Vision 2030, acknowledging the recognized expertise of French firms, particularly in energy transition, transport, health, and advanced technology. He also welcomed Saudi Arabia's desire to increase its investments in French industrial and productive infrastructure.

Lastly, Macron and the Crown Prince rejoiced in their extensive cultural cooperation, particularly around AlUla site, in the fields of culture, research, tourism, and economy.

Beydoun to LBCI: The countdown for electing a president has begun
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
