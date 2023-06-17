Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

Lebanon News
2023-06-17
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon&#39;s presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
0min
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rahi expressed on Saturday his concerns over the recent presidential election session in Lebanon, stating that it deviated from the constitutional and democratic process. 
 
The session, held last Wednesday, has added to the moral and national pain of the Lebanese people, while tarnishing their reputation on the global stage. The election of a president is crucial for Lebanon to overcome its current crises, including economic, financial, living, and social hardships.
 
Speaking at the conclusion of the Maronite Church Synod, Patriarch Rahi emphasized that they do not favor any particular candidate over another. Instead, their hope is for a president who can meet the challenges ahead, starting with the unity of the nation, reviving constitutional institutions, and initiating the necessary and urgent reforms.
 
Lebanon has been grappling with a deepening economic crisis, compounded by political instability and the devastating impact of the Beirut port explosion in August 2020. 
 

Lebanon News

Rahi

Lebanon

Patriarch

Elections

