Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis

Lebanon News
2023-06-17 | 10:06
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
2min
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis

Taymour Jumblatt, the head of the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc, stressed on Saturday the absolute priority of electing a consensus president for the republic as a means to end the prolonged state of deadlock, political vacuum, and institutional paralysis hindering the country's ability to navigate the current social and economic challenges.

During a statement made on the sidelines of his Saturday receptions at the Mukhtara Palace, Jumblatt reiterated that "genuine dialogue is the only way to achieve internal consensus that lays the groundwork for a reformative path leading to overall stability and the launch of a journey towards sustainable recovery and development."

He emphasized the imperative of not wasting time on proposals that divert attention from the urgent need to halt the erosion of institutions and address the pressing livelihood, healthcare, and humanitarian crises faced by the nation and its citizens.

In the presence of deputies Marwan Hamadeh, Bilal Abdullah, Hadi Abu Hassan, and Wael Abu Faour, as well as the Progressive Socialist Party's General Secretary Zafir Nasser and MP Jumblatt's advisor Hussam Harb, he discussed various vital livelihood issues and concerns with his visitors, who represented different personalities and delegations.

Jumblatt also met with delegations from Kfar Matta, notable figures and youth from villages from the outskirts of Aley, the town of Barouk, and the Spineh Charitable Developmental Social Association regarding support for the health clinic.

Moreover, he met with an educational delegation from the Chouf region, a delegation from the Eid family in Ain Zhalta, and a delegation from the Nassif family residing in Mukhtara who lives abroad.

Jumblatt also discussed developmental and improvement projects with municipal councils, addressing issues such as the dues and responsibilities entrusted to municipalities by the Higher Chouf Municipalities Union, sanitation and water protection in Hasbaya, public safety in the Barouk-Ferdis region, and road-related matters in Damour.

 

Lebanon News

Jumblatt

Lebanon

European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon
