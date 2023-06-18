Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session

2023-06-18 | 04:26
Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session

On Sunday, Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi firmly criticized the presidential election session that took place last Wednesday.  

During his sermon in Bkerki, al-Rahi asked: “How do we accept the farce of what happened in the presidential election session when the constitution was violated in cold blood? Is this how we uproot Lebanon from its typical features and strip it of its message in its Arab surrounding?"

He affirmed that all officials must return to prayer and stand in the presence of God with a spirit of humility, to admit their mistakes and return to the logic of the state.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch

Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

Presidential

Election

