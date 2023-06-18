News
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-06-18 | 05:17
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
On Sunday, Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, emphasized that Wednesday's session conveyed a clear and decisive message that there is no choice but dialogue.
It supported the dialogue process tangibly and distanced those "dreamers" from their unrealistic slogans, bringing them back to reality by showing them that their slogans are larger than themselves and that the country cannot afford further uncalculated adventures, he added.
During a commemorative ceremony held in Majdal Selm in the south, Sheikh Kaouk affirmed that the nature of parliamentary balances does not allow anyone to impose their candidate on others. It cuts off the path to confrontation and challenge.
Sheikh Kaouk said Hezbollah and the Amal Movement renewed the national stance calling for unconditional dialogue among the candidates and participants.
He pointed out that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement did not impose conditions on anyone or demand that others give up their candidates for the sake of dialogue.
He affirmed that the groups of "challenge" and "confrontation" impose a precondition for dialogue, which is that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement abandon their candidate, which is an imposition in itself.
Sheikh Kaouk considered that those who refuse dialogue are responsible for prolonging the presidential vacuum, deepening the crisis, and do not bear national responsibility at this historical moment.
He believed that when the country is on the path of collapse, the priority should be to save the country and stop the collapse rather than engaging in intersections aimed at settling scores.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk
Hezbollah
Presidential
Election
Session
Dialogue
Amal Movement
