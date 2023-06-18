Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi made a speech during his Sunday sermon and asked, "How can we, with our people who are engulfed in crises, accept the mockery that took place in the presidential election session last Wednesday? After eight months of waiting, where the constitution and democratic system were violated cold-bloodedly, and the division and fragmentation are widening at a time when Lebanon needs to strengthen the bonds of internal unity."



He added, "Is this how we celebrate Lebanon's exceptional centenary with the Covenant of Living Together for Christians and Muslims, with public freedoms, democracy, cultural and religious diversity within unity? Is this how we deprive Lebanon of its mission in its Arab environment?"



He emphasized that every responsible person must return to prayer and acknowledgment of their mistakes, to correct their mistakes, and look at the needs of the state and citizens from a different perspective.