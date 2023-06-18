Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French president's special envoy to Lebanon, is set to arrive in Beirut this Wednesday.



The appointment signifies a strategic move by President Emmanuel Macron to help mediate Lebanon's escalating political crisis.



Le Drian, Macron's former Foreign Minister, is known for his extensive diplomatic experience and deep understanding of the region. His prompt visit to Lebanon is intended to bring forth a "consensual and effective" solution to the country's political deadlock.



The Elysée's announcement of Le Drian's appointment as the "personal envoy to Lebanon" highlights France's commitment to assist Lebanon during this politically turbulent period.



Le Drian's reputation as a seasoned crisis manager fuels expectations that he will provide valuable insights and strategies to alleviate the political standoff.