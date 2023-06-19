Geagea criticizes legislative session, says it is the work of those obstructing the presidential elections

Lebanon News
2023-06-19 | 06:40
High views
Geagea criticizes legislative session, says it is the work of those obstructing the presidential elections
2min
Geagea criticizes legislative session, says it is the work of those obstructing the presidential elections

The head of the "Lebanese Forces" party, Samir Geagea, considered on Monday that the deputies who claimed that their participation in today's session was to prevent public sector employees from facing salary cuts are not telling the truth but rather using an excuse to justify the holding of this session.  

He expressed that the government could have easily approved the additional appropriations approved by the latter, as many appropriations were approved in the previous year. 

In a statement, he said: "If someone says that the government cannot allocate additional appropriations because the budget reserves for 2023 have been depleted, the same problem arises with what the Parliament has initiated, considering that it opened an allocation in a non-existent budget, which is the budget of 2023." 

"Therefore, the Council of Ministers could have opened these appropriations approved by the Parliament today and legalized them when the conditions are met, that is, when this Council sends the 2023 budget to the Parliament. The bottom line is that today's session is created by those obstructing the election of a new president for the country," he added. 

Geagea also stated that the real solution to our problems lies in filling the presidential vacuum, not in tinkering with the constitution and laws to pass ill-considered decisions, which further worsens the situation in Lebanon.
 

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
