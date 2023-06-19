Amal Movement urges constructive dialogue for Lebanon's restoration

Lebanon News
2023-06-19 | 08:26
High views
Amal Movement urges constructive dialogue for Lebanon&#39;s restoration
Amal Movement urges constructive dialogue for Lebanon's restoration

The Political Bureau of the Amal Movement considered on Monday that the recent session of the Parliament has confirmed that Lebanon's salvation and the restoration of institutional normalcy, particularly the end of the presidential vacuum, will not be achieved through stubbornness, wasting time or relying on regional variables.  

Instead, it will result from dialogue and national consensus that provide a basis for addressing Lebanon's fundamental challenges.  

"Therefore, we emphasize our continuous call for the necessity of initiating a constructive dialogue that takes into account Lebanon's reality, its interests, and the regional and international circumstances," it expressed. 

In this context, the Amal Movement confirmed that the legislative session is held to approve the rights of state employees and retirees, which underscores the importance of the continuity of institutions "in confronting the approach that paralyzes and hinders it."
 

