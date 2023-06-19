News
Vision 2030
Lebanese Ministers strengthen coordination for consumer
Lebanon News
2023-06-19 | 11:37
Lebanese Ministers strengthen coordination for consumer
A tripartite meeting brought together George Bouchikian, Industry Minister, Abbas Al Haj Hassan, Agriculture Minister, and Amin Salam, Economy Minister.
During the meeting, the ministers emphasized the importance of continued coordination and active collaboration to serve the best interests of the Lebanese consumer, the factory, and the agricultural producer.
However, the participants agreed on establishing a partnership committee comprising technical experts from the three ministries: Industry, Agriculture, and Economy. This committee will be responsible for closely monitoring various matters that directly impact the national economy, ensuring support for all stages of production, from the producer to the consumer.
