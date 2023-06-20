Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days

2023-06-20 | 08:33
Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days
Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days

The Media Affairs Office of the General Directorate of General Security announced that "in accordance with the statement issued on February 24, 2023, regarding the "Procedure for Applying for a Lebanese Passport at Regional Centers and the Public Relations Department," citizens' applications for Lebanese passports will be accepted based on the established procedures without the need for a prior appointment.

The passports will be processed within a maximum period of thirty working days.

For those needing an expedited passport, urgent passport applications can be accepted at regional centers upon payment of the necessary service fees. These expedited passports will be processed within a maximum period of seven working days."

