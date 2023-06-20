MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file

2023-06-20 | 09:12
MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file
1min
MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file

Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, met with the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Lebanon, Ivo Freijsen, to discuss the issue of the Syrian presence in Lebanon and the role of the UNHCR in this context.

The meeting was attended by Ghassan Abou Jaoude, a member of the Kataeb Party's Political Bureau, Dr. Michel Abou Abdallah, Head of the Party's Foreign Relations Department, and lawyer Lara Saade, Head of the Legislative and Public Policies Department.

During the meeting, the Kataeb Party's leader presented the party's perspective on the overall situation, emphasizing that Lebanon, in its current state of collapse, cannot bear the burden of hosting such a large number of refugees for a period exceeding 12 years, especially considering the changing conditions in Syria and the end of military operations. This necessitates transitioning to a new phase where measures are taken to facilitate the return of refugees to their homeland.

Gemayel also discussed several practical steps that should be taken to address the Syrian presence in Lebanon.

