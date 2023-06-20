Berri: Consensus and dialogue are necessary to overcome political crisis

2023-06-20 | 09:31
Berri: Consensus and dialogue are necessary to overcome political crisis
2min
Berri: Consensus and dialogue are necessary to overcome political crisis

Speaker Nabih Berri received a delegation from the European Parliament's Relations with the Mashreq Countries Committee on Tuesday, led by Member of Parliament Isabelle Santos, and the accompanying delegation. 
 
The meeting addressed the developments and the general situation, particularly the presidential elections, Lebanon's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, the Syrian refugee crisis, and its repercussions on Lebanon.
 
Berri reiterated his stance that consensus and dialogue among all parties are necessary to overcome the political crisis. 
 
He pointed out that he had twice called for dialogue to achieve consensus, but these calls were rejected. 
 
"We then went through 12 election sessions, and the result is the same," Berri said.
 
Regarding the issue of Syrian refugees, Berri expressed hope that the European Union would take the initiative to assist Lebanon in finding a swift solution to this humanitarian issue, which has reached a critical point beyond Lebanon's capacity to bear.
 
 He emphasized that it is no longer ethical, human, or legal to ignore the consequences of the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon, which must be resolved through their voluntary return to their homeland and the assistance provided there.

Concerning the International Monetary Fund agreement, the Speaker of Parliament highlighted that Lebanon has made initial progress in reaching an agreement with the Fund. However, one or two items still need to be resolved, including safeguarding the rights of depositors. 
 
In any case, the election of a president, the appointment of a prime minister, and the formation of the government are prerequisites for achieving this agreement, which enjoys almost unanimous Lebanese consensus. 
 
The Parliament is prepared and ready to fulfill its legislative duties within this framework.

