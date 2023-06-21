Preserving state institutions: PM Mikati addresses Cabinet amidst criticism

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, chaired a cabinet session at the Grand Serail on Wednesday, during which he addressed the Cabinet with an opening speech.



He said that "Since we called for a cabinet session, we have been hearing objections by some "amateur disrupters" and some statements that question the constitutionality of the session under the pretext that we are confiscating the powers of the President."



"It is strange that some parties continue to fail to carry out their duties in electing a President, yet they are prejudiced against the government. Therefore, we call for expediting the election of a President; we are not fans of creating problems, but we are endeavoring to preserve state institutions, serve citizens, and manage urgent matters. We are against disruption and support continuous productivity," Mikati added.



During Wednesday's session, the Cabinet cancelled this year's Intermediate Certificate (Brevet), approved the pending promotion of security and military officers, and renewed UNIFIL's mandate for another year.



The Cabinet also passed a decree that would make Civil Defense volunteers full-timers after years of service.