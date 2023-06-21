Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

The head of the "Lebanese Forces," Samir Geagea, considered that the agenda of Wednesday's Cabinet session does not conform to the constitutional situation of any caretaker government.



"While this agenda includes some items that can be classified as routine matters and tasks that cannot be frozen, such as renewing UNIFIL's mandate and taking appropriate measures for conducting official exams and providing assistance to employees in public hospitals, it also includes many other items that far exceed the authority of a caretaker government," he said.



He affirmed that safeguarding institutions do not come through bypassing the constitution or exploiting the exceptional situation that the country is going through to carry out actions unrelated to the caretaker government's responsibilities.



In a statement, he emphasized that the same majority in the government that insists on bypassing the constitution in the governmental sphere is the same majority that insists on violating the constitution in the presidential elections by obstructing 12 consecutive parliamentary sessions that could have produced a president, particularly in the last session.



Geagea pointed out that the insistence of the current ministerial majority, composed of the "resistance" axis and their allies, to disregard the constitution in both the governmental and parliamentary realms bears the responsibility for the deterioration of the country's situation and dragging the Lebanese people into a worse situation than they are experiencing currently.