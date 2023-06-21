Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

Lebanon News
2023-06-21 | 07:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

The head of the "Lebanese Forces," Samir Geagea, considered that the agenda of Wednesday's Cabinet session does not conform to the constitutional situation of any caretaker government.  

"While this agenda includes some items that can be classified as routine matters and tasks that cannot be frozen, such as renewing UNIFIL's mandate and taking appropriate measures for conducting official exams and providing assistance to employees in public hospitals, it also includes many other items that far exceed the authority of a caretaker government," he said. 

He affirmed that safeguarding institutions do not come through bypassing the constitution or exploiting the exceptional situation that the country is going through to carry out actions unrelated to the caretaker government's responsibilities.
 
In a statement, he emphasized that the same majority in the government that insists on bypassing the constitution in the governmental sphere is the same majority that insists on violating the constitution in the presidential elections by obstructing 12 consecutive parliamentary sessions that could have produced a president, particularly in the last session. 

Geagea pointed out that the insistence of the current ministerial majority, composed of the "resistance" axis and their allies, to disregard the constitution in both the governmental and parliamentary realms bears the responsibility for the deterioration of the country's situation and dragging the Lebanese people into a worse situation than they are experiencing currently.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Forces

Samir Geagea

Cabinet

Government

LBCI Next
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
Preserving state institutions: PM Mikati addresses Cabinet amidst criticism
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-27

Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-27

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Preserving state institutions: PM Mikati addresses Cabinet amidst criticism

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31

Governor Salameh's Court Visit: A Continuing Legal Saga Unfolds

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:04

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More