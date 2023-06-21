The French president's special envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, arrived on Wednesday at 3:00 pm at the Rafic Hariri International Airport - Beirut, on a visit during which he will hold meetings and talks with officials, party, and political leaders related to the election of a new president.



The French envoy was received by the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, who was heading a delegation from the embassy.