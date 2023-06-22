Father Nasr to LBCI: What are real motives behind canceling Brevet exams?

2023-06-22 | 04:11
Father Nasr to LBCI: What are real motives behind canceling Brevet exams?
Father Nasr to LBCI: What are real motives behind canceling Brevet exams?

Secretary-General of Catholic Schools in Lebanon Father Youssef Nasr revealed on Thursday that Caretaker Minister of Education Abbas Halabi had confirmed to the schools a few days ago, during a meeting, that the official exams for all official certificates would proceed as scheduled.
 
"However, everyone was surprised by the decision to cancel the Brevet official exams," he said during an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show.
 
Father Nasr also asked, "What are the real motives behind such a decision?"
 
The Secretary-General of Catholic Schools called for the adoption of school results in the promotion process to higher grades, stating that it is the means that can save what remains of the current educational situation.

He considered that when such a decision is made, an alternative solution must be adopted to ensure the quality of education, as we are facing an unhealthy educational reality.

