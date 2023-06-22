Grand Mufti Derian travels to Saudi Arabia for Hajj

The Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, has left for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday to perform the Hajj pilgrimage upon a gracious invitation and under the hospitality of the royal ceremonies.



In his absence, Sheikh Amin Kurdi, the Secretary of Fatwa in the Lebanese Republic, has been entrusted with leading the Eid al-Adha prayers and sermons at Mohamad Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut at 6:15 am on Wednesday, June 28.



Before his departure from Beirut, the Grand Mufti stated, "The ongoing presidential vacancy, the failure to elect a president for the republic, and the paralysis of state institutions pose a threat to the nation's existence.



"The remedy lies in dialogue to reach solutions. If the situation persists with stubbornness and rigidity in positions, everyone will be a loser, and the country will face further collapse," he stressed.



He pointed out, "The political consensus on electing a unifying president is the demand of the Lebanese people. Dar al-Fatwa is committed to the language of dialogue and supports any initiative from sisterly and friendly countries that serves the interests of the Lebanese people in addressing the difficult phase that Lebanon is going through.



He also said rescue initiatives should not be obstructed but rather facilitated and cooperated with by those who seek our nation's welfare, progress, prosperity, and growth.



"The delay in electing a president has significant negative effects on the cohesion of state institutions," he underlined.



He continued, "The work of constitutional institutions in Lebanon cannot function properly or achieve balance without the election of a president who embodies the preservation of the Taif Accord, coexistence, Lebanon's Arab identity, and its international relations."



Derian concluded by urging all Lebanese citizens to exert legitimate pressure through various means to ensure the deputies elect a president.