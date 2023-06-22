Grand Mufti Derian travels to Saudi Arabia for Hajj

Lebanon News
2023-06-22 | 08:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Grand Mufti Derian travels to Saudi Arabia for Hajj
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Grand Mufti Derian travels to Saudi Arabia for Hajj

The Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, has left for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday to perform the Hajj pilgrimage upon a gracious invitation and under the hospitality of the royal ceremonies.

In his absence, Sheikh Amin Kurdi, the Secretary of Fatwa in the Lebanese Republic, has been entrusted with leading the Eid al-Adha prayers and sermons at Mohamad Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut at 6:15 am on Wednesday, June 28.

Before his departure from Beirut, the Grand Mufti stated, "The ongoing presidential vacancy, the failure to elect a president for the republic, and the paralysis of state institutions pose a threat to the nation's existence.

"The remedy lies in dialogue to reach solutions. If the situation persists with stubbornness and rigidity in positions, everyone will be a loser, and the country will face further collapse," he stressed.

He pointed out, "The political consensus on electing a unifying president is the demand of the Lebanese people. Dar al-Fatwa is committed to the language of dialogue and supports any initiative from sisterly and friendly countries that serves the interests of the Lebanese people in addressing the difficult phase that Lebanon is going through.

He also said rescue initiatives should not be obstructed but rather facilitated and cooperated with by those who seek our nation's welfare, progress, prosperity, and growth. 

"The delay in electing a president has significant negative effects on the cohesion of state institutions," he underlined.

He continued, "The work of constitutional institutions in Lebanon cannot function properly or achieve balance without the election of a president who embodies the preservation of the Taif Accord, coexistence, Lebanon's Arab identity, and its international relations."

Derian concluded by urging all Lebanese citizens to exert legitimate pressure through various means to ensure the deputies elect a president.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Grand Mufti

Lebanon

Lebanese

Saudi Arabia

Hajj

LBCI Next
Lebanon faces soaring inflation, with rates reaching 260.21% in May 2023
In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-11

Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Frangieh says meeting with Le Drian was positive and constructive

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:35

Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:27

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-02

Cases being filed abroad against those responsible for Beirut blast: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-19

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:04

Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range

LBCI
Sports News
04:01

Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:27

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More