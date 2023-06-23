News
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanon News
2023-06-23 | 02:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
On Friday, the Lebanese Army's Directorate of Orientation said that the distribution of the first monthly installment, out of six, of US aid, as part of the "LAF /ISF Livelihood Support Program" has commenced.
The distribution is being carried out in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the OMT company and is being distributed equally among all military personnel.
Army Commander General Joseph Aoun expressed gratitude towards the United States for this valuable initiative towards the Lebanese Army. He appreciated their support to Lebanon, the Army, and their contribution to alleviating the current crisis.
Lebanon News
Lebanese Army
Lebanon
US
Aid
LAF
ISF
Livelihood Support Program
UNDP
Under 'Livelihood Support Program:' US, UN begin assisting LAF personnel with financial aid
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Previous
