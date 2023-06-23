Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid

On Friday, the Lebanese Army's Directorate of Orientation said that the distribution of the first monthly installment, out of six, of US aid, as part of the "LAF /ISF Livelihood Support Program" has commenced.



The distribution is being carried out in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the OMT company and is being distributed equally among all military personnel.



Army Commander General Joseph Aoun expressed gratitude towards the United States for this valuable initiative towards the Lebanese Army. He appreciated their support to Lebanon, the Army, and their contribution to alleviating the current crisis.