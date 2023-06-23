Under 'Livelihood Support Program:' US, UN begin assisting LAF personnel with financial aid

In a move aimed to help alleviate some of the economic hardship faced by Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) personnel, the United States and the United Nations began cash distributions to the LAF on Friday, June 23, under the “Livelihood Support Program.”



This program, valued at $55.5 million, will disburse temporary financial support for more than 70,000 personnel, and the payments will provide eligible LAF members with $100 per month for six months.



According to a press release issued by the US Embassy Beirut – Lebanon, this financial aid will ease economic challenges faced by LAF personnel “who are exerting tremendous efforts to serve their country, ultimately contributing to the overall security and stability of the entire region.”



As a part of the US-funded program, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is working with a financial service provider to disburse these funds, and an equivalent program benefitting the Internal Security Forces (ISF) members, valued at $16.5 million, commenced disbursing six months of financial support for ISF personnel in April.



“This issuance of cash disbursements is a concrete demonstration of the United States' ongoing commitment to bolster a key institution that transcends sectarian boundaries and remains critical to Lebanon’s continued security and stability,” said the press release.