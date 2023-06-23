Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem

2023-06-23 | 03:57
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
1min
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem

Lebanon’s Ministry of Agriculture issued a statement on Friday regarding the presence of sharks near the Lebanese coast. 

In the statement, the ministry affirmed that sharks are environmentally important fish and are considered necessary to preserve marine ecosystems.  

It stated that immediately after the news was circulating about the presence of sharks near the Lebanese shores, the concerned technical bodies in the Ministry were mobilized under Caretaker Minister of Agriculture Abbas Hajj Hassan's directives to verify the accuracy of this news, and it was found that the majority of it is inaccurate. 

The statement reveals that experts in Lebanon confirm that the Lebanese coast contains many species of sharks, most of which are classified as non-hostile unless an attempt is made to attack them. 

The Ministry of Agriculture also urged the citizens to adhere to the laws in force and the procedures regarding the general conditions for shark fishing, the quality of nets used in the marine fishery, and the resolution that prohibits the use of trawl nets, adding that all violations will be put under the judiciary and security services.
 

