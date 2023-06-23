Kouyoumjian to LBCI: Le Drian's visit is exploratory in the hope that he will return later and carry consensus

2023-06-23 | 05:02
Kouyoumjian to LBCI: Le Drian's visit is exploratory in the hope that he will return later and carry consensus

Member of the Strong Republic bloc, MP Richard Kouyoumjian, confirmed that the visit of the French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon is exploratory "in the hope that he will return at a later stage and bring consensus." 

He stressed that Le Drian did not put forward a name, indicating that the French are looking for a new initiative and a new "horizon" for a solution. 

He said in an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show: "We expressed our opinion and raised the issue, which is the commitment to the constitution and adherence to the democratic path, and whoever is elected by the Parliament should be president." 

He revealed that Le Drian mentioned dialogue to agree on the president, pointing out that there are two parts to the dialogue, either a dialogue on political and economic problems, but today the focus is on a dialogue to elect a president.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Dialogue

Strong Republic Bloc

MP Richard Kouyoumjian

French

Presidential

Envoy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

