Kouyoumjian to LBCI: Le Drian's visit is exploratory in the hope that he will return later and carry consensus
Lebanon News
2023-06-23 | 05:02
Kouyoumjian to LBCI: Le Drian's visit is exploratory in the hope that he will return later and carry consensus
Member of the Strong Republic bloc, MP Richard Kouyoumjian, confirmed that the visit of the French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon is exploratory "in the hope that he will return at a later stage and bring consensus."
He stressed that Le Drian did not put forward a name, indicating that the French are looking for a new initiative and a new "horizon" for a solution.
He said in an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show: "We expressed our opinion and raised the issue, which is the commitment to the constitution and adherence to the democratic path, and whoever is elected by the Parliament should be president."
He revealed that Le Drian mentioned dialogue to agree on the president, pointing out that there are two parts to the dialogue, either a dialogue on political and economic problems, but today the focus is on a dialogue to elect a president.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Dialogue
Strong Republic Bloc
MP Richard Kouyoumjian
French
Presidential
Envoy
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our position is clear, and our approach is firm
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
2023-06-21
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
2023-06-14
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
2023-06-07
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
07:38
Ambassador Dorothy Shea’s Remarks on the 247th Anniversary of the US Independence
Ambassador Dorothy Shea’s Remarks on the 247th Anniversary of the US Independence
07:11
Renewal bloc calls to proceed voting for Jihad Azour during Le Drian meeting
Renewal bloc calls to proceed voting for Jihad Azour during Le Drian meeting
05:50
Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian
Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian
2023-06-20
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
2023-06-20
Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover
Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
11:01
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
09:27
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
10:20
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
09:35
Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week
Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
