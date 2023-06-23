Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"

MP Nada Boustani confirmed that the French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian "was clear, and he is here to listen to everyone," noting that "he will have a second visit soon."



In an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show, she pointed out that "we and [Gebran] Bassil stressed that the solution should be "Lebanese-Lebanese" and consensual and that all political forces should agree to it without challenge."