Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"

2023-06-23 | 05:14
Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"

MP Nada Boustani confirmed that the French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian "was clear, and he is here to listen to everyone," noting that "he will have a second visit soon." 

In an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show, she pointed out that "we and [Gebran] Bassil stressed that the solution should be "Lebanese-Lebanese" and consensual and that all political forces should agree to it without challenge."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nada Boustani

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Visit

