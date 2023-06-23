News
Renewal bloc calls to proceed voting for Jihad Azour during Le Drian meeting
Lebanon News
2023-06-23 | 07:11
Renewal bloc calls to proceed voting for Jihad Azour during Le Drian meeting
On Friday, the Renewal bloc met with the French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at the Pine Residence in Beirut.
The bloc stressed for the Parliamentary sessions to be open to elect a President and to proceed with voting for Jihad Azour.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Jihad Azour
Renewal Bloc
Jean-Yves Le Drian
