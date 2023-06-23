Renewal bloc calls to proceed voting for Jihad Azour during Le Drian meeting

Renewal bloc calls to proceed voting for Jihad Azour during Le Drian meeting
0min
Renewal bloc calls to proceed voting for Jihad Azour during Le Drian meeting

On Friday, the Renewal bloc met with the French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at the Pine Residence in Beirut. 

The bloc stressed for the Parliamentary sessions to be open to elect a President and to proceed with voting for Jihad Azour.
 





