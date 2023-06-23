News
MP Michel Douaihy announces roadmap for the presidential process
Lebanon News
2023-06-23 | 10:41
MP Michel Douaihy announces roadmap for the presidential process
Following a meeting between several members of the Change MPs and the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, MP Michel Douaihy announced a roadmap for the presidential process in the following statement:
Firstly, it is necessary to proceed with consecutive sessions in the Parliament until a president is elected in accordance with constitutional principles, respecting the proper democratic process.
Secondly, there is a call to dialogue among the parties in Lebanon. It cannot be seen as a reward for a party obstructing the presidential elections for over eight months. Additionally, it should be noted that previous dialogues have only resulted in quotas and settlements at the expense of the state, Lebanon, and its people.
Thirdly, there is an expectation to elect a new president as soon as possible and form a government that presents a salvation vision for Lebanon.
Fourthly, it is essential to note that achieving this objective is still possible if all forces decide to adhere to what the Constitution mandates for us.
Lebanon News
MP
Michel Douaihy
Announces
Roadmap
Presidential
Process
Elections
Lebanon
Press Highlights
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Lebanon News
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
Lebanon News
Bou Saab discusses early parliamentary elections if 'we are unable to complete presidential elections'
News Bulletin Reports
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
Lebanon News
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
MP Halime Kaakour rejects internal interference in Lebanese elections
Lebanon News
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
0
News Bulletin Reports
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
Lebanon News
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Press Highlights
Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement
Lebanon News
Renewal bloc calls to proceed voting for Jihad Azour during Le Drian meeting
Lebanon News
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon News
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Press Highlights
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanon News
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
News Bulletin Reports
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
Lebanon News
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
