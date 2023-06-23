MP Michel Douaihy announces roadmap for the presidential process

Following a meeting between several members of the Change MPs and the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, MP Michel Douaihy announced a roadmap for the presidential process in the following statement:



Firstly, it is necessary to proceed with consecutive sessions in the Parliament until a president is elected in accordance with constitutional principles, respecting the proper democratic process.



Secondly, there is a call to dialogue among the parties in Lebanon. It cannot be seen as a reward for a party obstructing the presidential elections for over eight months. Additionally, it should be noted that previous dialogues have only resulted in quotas and settlements at the expense of the state, Lebanon, and its people.



Thirdly, there is an expectation to elect a new president as soon as possible and form a government that presents a salvation vision for Lebanon.



Fourthly, it is essential to note that achieving this objective is still possible if all forces decide to adhere to what the Constitution mandates for us.