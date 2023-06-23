MP Halime Kaakour rejects internal interference in Lebanese elections

Lebanon News
2023-06-23 | 10:57
High views
MP Halime Kaakour rejects internal interference in Lebanese elections
2min
MP Halime Kaakour rejects internal interference in Lebanese elections

During a meeting between several members of the Change MPS and the French envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, LBCI learned that MP Halime Kaakour explained to Le Drian that Lebanon is facing its largest existential, sovereign, and economic crisis that threatens people's rights. She emphasized that it is time to think differently.

Kaakour considered that internal sectarian alignments are in line with regional axes and have now been reinforcing concerns and extremism to the extent that voices calling for division based on sects are growing louder.

She also clarified that as a member of "Lana," the Social Democratic Party, she believes in a secular line, justice, freedom, solidarity, and building a state of law and institutions. This line represents a significant portion of the youth audience.

Based on this, Kaakour presented her aspirations for the next president, who should come from outside sectarian alignments and reassure the majority of parties without compromising sovereignty, the constitution, and people's rights. She also emphasized the need to fix the damage caused by misguided financial policies. She highlighted what she believes are the consequences of the practices of the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon.

Furthermore, Kaakour, who insisted on the principle of international cooperation before Le Drian, emphasized her rejection of any external interference in Lebanese affairs. She stated that the presidential process should be Lebanese and solely Lebanese.

