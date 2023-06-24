Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib

2023-06-24 | 04:55
Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib
0min
Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib

The French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, concluded his visit to Lebanon on Saturday by meeting the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, in the ministry. 

Accompanied by the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, the visit aimed to put the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the atmosphere of his meetings with the Lebanese parties, provided that he will continue his contacts soon. 

