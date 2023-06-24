News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
Lebanon News
2023-06-24 | 05:00
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, discussed in Maarab with MP Ashraf Rifi the latest Lebanese political developments, especially the visit of the French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian.
After the meeting, which lasted an hour, Rifi came out to confirm that the sovereign forces in Lebanon have a solid core that controls the course of affairs, unlike the conditions in the previous parliament, where Hezbollah controlled with 72 deputies.
Adding, "We have all seen how Hezbollah tried to delude us through a psychological war, as he guarantees 65 votes for his candidate whenever he wants, but the June 14th session came to assure him that we are ready to implement the constitution whenever he wants, by holding a full election session."
He pointed out that the figures produced by the June 14 session were remarkable and clear, even if Hezbollah considered it a point of view, as "it was him who tried to convince us that his equation of 51 votes was more than 59 votes."
He added, "We explained to him that there is a sovereign state that rejects the Iranian hegemony which Lebanon is witnessing, and it is a closely knit Christian-Islamic state, so we are continuing our battle […] to strengthen this state more and more so that we can stop the "Iranian hand" from the homeland."
Regarding the French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit, Rifi said that the French are trying to get out of the Shiite duo's candidate that he named, especially since the Christians refuse that Hezbollah's candidate be their candidate, and the matter is the same concerning the Sunnis who reject Ambassador Nawaf Salam.
He stated that Lebanon should be represented by politicians and statesmen in every sense of the word, given that the country can no longer bear six additional years of the crisis it is now floundering in.
He said, "We used to have a homeland that we glorified as the Switzerland of the East, but they turned it into a terrorist camp and a factory for Captagon and poisons. From here, we do not want our children to inherit a homeland with these specifications."
Rifi revealed: "It is true that the Lebanese society was in a period tainted by a state of caution about Hezbollah's terrorism, which was classified as a terrorist organization and part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard by most countries, but today we were able to dispel fear and hesitation in confronting this project, and how not while we carry a national trust on our shoulders, and God willing, we will live up to this responsibility."
He added that the French envoy was a listener more than a speaker. He asked two main questions: the first being a description of reality, while in the second question, he wanted to know their vision of how to get out of the current reality.
"Our answer was clear and straightforward: the necessity of holding a presidential election session according to the Lebanese constitution, in successive sessions."
MP Ashraf Rifi also denied the accusations that the Renewal bloc participated in a coup against the constitution, explaining that "the bloc is constantly demanding the implementation of the constitution."
He said, "The other side has turned against the principle of national partnership, and I approached the French envoy on this issue, and I also expressed my regret that his tour did not start from Baabda Palace due to the presidential vacuum, which is the responsibility of those who attack national partnership in every sense of the word, knowing that we see pluralism in Lebanon."
He also appealed to "our Christian brothers who have the right to have the largest part of the choice in the matter of the presidency without imposing it on them, and at the same time, we demand, as Sunnis, that the basic choice remains for us in the matter of naming the prime minister and after him the national choice, and therefore, it is not possible for us to put puppets to represent us as Sunnis and to represent the Maronites, when the Shiite position is reached from whoever they want."
He concluded, "We are partners in the homeland, and our partnership is based on equality in shares."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Forces
Samir Geagea
MP Ashraf Rifi
Developments
French
Presidential
Elections
Envoy
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Next
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
0
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
0
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
0
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
0
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib
Lebanon News
04:55
Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
Lebanon records radical decline in press freedom index: Reporters Without Borders
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
Lebanon records radical decline in press freedom index: Reporters Without Borders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
2
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
3
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
4
Lebanon News
04:11
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District
Lebanon News
04:11
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
6
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
7
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
8
Lebanon News
05:00
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
Lebanon News
05:00
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More