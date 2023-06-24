On the instruction of the French President, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the personal envoy for Lebanon, carried out a mission to the country from 21st to 24th June. Le Drian's purpose, in this initial visit, was to listen and engage with the civil, religious, and military authorities, as well as the representatives of all political factions represented in Parliament.



The Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs will report back to the President on the findings from his mission upon his return to France. His quick action is born out of a sense of urgency, as "time is playing against Lebanon," according to Le Drian. He will return to Beirut swiftly to continue his diplomatic work.



"The aim of my work here is to facilitate a constructive and inclusive dialogue among the Lebanese to reach a consensual and effective solution to break the institutional deadlock and implement the indispensable reforms for the sustainable recovery of Lebanon," Le Drian said. "This will be done in consultation with Lebanon's main partner countries."