News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
2023-06-24 | 08:10
High views
Share
Share
1
min
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
On the instruction of the French President, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the personal envoy for Lebanon, carried out a mission to the country from 21st to 24th June. Le Drian's purpose, in this initial visit, was to listen and engage with the civil, religious, and military authorities, as well as the representatives of all political factions represented in Parliament.
The Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs will report back to the President on the findings from his mission upon his return to France. His quick action is born out of a sense of urgency, as "time is playing against Lebanon," according to Le Drian. He will return to Beirut swiftly to continue his diplomatic work.
"The aim of my work here is to facilitate a constructive and inclusive dialogue among the Lebanese to reach a consensual and effective solution to break the institutional deadlock and implement the indispensable reforms for the sustainable recovery of Lebanon," Le Drian said. "This will be done in consultation with Lebanon's main partner countries."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
French
Crisis
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
0
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
0
Lebanon News
05:00
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
Lebanon News
05:00
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib
Lebanon News
04:55
Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
Lebanon records radical decline in press freedom index: Reporters Without Borders
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
Lebanon records radical decline in press freedom index: Reporters Without Borders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
2
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
3
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
4
Lebanon News
04:11
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District
Lebanon News
04:11
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
6
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
7
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
8
Lebanon News
05:00
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
Lebanon News
05:00
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More