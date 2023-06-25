MP George Okais to LBCI: What is happening in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution

MP George Okais declared that "what is happening today in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution and an implicit amendment to fundamental provisions within the constitution."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Okais stated, "we can reach a consensus on a president for the republic, but this president can call for dialogue after being elected and thus form a government."



He also emphasized that "any call for dialogue is a trap invitation because it postpones the elections."