MP George Okais to LBCI: What is happening in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution

Lebanon News
2023-06-25 | 04:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP George Okais to LBCI: What is happening in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP George Okais to LBCI: What is happening in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution

MP George Okais declared that "what is happening today in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution and an implicit amendment to fundamental provisions within the constitution."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Okais stated, "we can reach a consensus on a president for the republic, but this president can call for dialogue after being elected and thus form a government."

He also emphasized that "any call for dialogue is a trap invitation because it postpones the elections."

Lebanon News

MP

George Okais

Lebanon

Real

Coup

Constitution

Elections

President

LBCI Next
MP Mohammad Khawaja to LBCI: We are enthusiastic about Sleiman Frangieh because he can engage with all Lebanese
Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-18

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-17

Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Bou Saab discusses early parliamentary elections if 'we are unable to complete presidential elections'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

MP Mohammad Khawaja to LBCI: We are enthusiastic about Sleiman Frangieh because he can engage with all Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:10

Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-22

MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-16

US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
06:09

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

LBCI
Sports News
08:01

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:10

Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures

LBCI
Middle East News
08:46

Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation

LBCI
World News
01:44

Aircraft used for 'death flights' returns to Argentina

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More