MP George Okais to LBCI: What is happening in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution
Lebanon News
2023-06-25 | 04:21
MP George Okais to LBCI: What is happening in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution
MP George Okais declared that "what is happening today in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution and an implicit amendment to fundamental provisions within the constitution."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Okais stated, "we can reach a consensus on a president for the republic, but this president can call for dialogue after being elected and thus form a government."
He also emphasized that "any call for dialogue is a trap invitation because it postpones the elections."
Lebanon News
MP
George Okais
Lebanon
Real
Coup
Constitution
Elections
President
