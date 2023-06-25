Patriarch Rai: Lebanon is disintegrating due to stubbornness of some politicians

2023-06-25 | 05:43
Patriarch Rai: Lebanon is disintegrating due to stubbornness of some politicians
0min
Patriarch Rai: Lebanon is disintegrating due to stubbornness of some politicians

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai said on Sunday that "Lebanon, as a country, is disintegrating due to the stubbornness of some politicians and their personal and sectarian interests."
 
 He considered the process of electing a president as "extremely easy if the Parliament takes the path that leads to it, which is straightforward and easy by implementing the constitution."
“We pray for the people of Lebanon who are becoming more deprived day by day due to politicians who neglect the country's capabilities and potential. They alone are responsible for impoverishing the Lebanese people, humiliating them, displacing them from their homeland, and causing their hunger," Patriarch Rai pointed out during a sermon delivered at the Monastery of Mar Youhanna –Hrach.

Lebanon News

Rai

Lebanon

