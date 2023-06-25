Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt affirmed during the party's general electoral conference that "46 years of struggle, confrontations, and challenges have passed, yet the al-Mukhtara remained, as well as the party, and our slogan has always been to fight for the Arab identity of Lebanon, its democratic development, the necessity of eliminating political sectarianism and to achieve equality among citizens."

Jumblatt emphasized that "dialogue is the only way to reach a settlement, consolidate reconciliation."



"Comprehensive and radical reforms are more than necessary," he added.



Jumblatt also considered that "preserving and developing the public sector in areas such as healthcare, education, the Lebanese University, and other fields is crucial to protect citizens from monopolies and discrimination."



On another note, Jumblatt pointed out that "liberating the land in the Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills from Israeli occupation unconditionally is closely linked to demarcating the borders."



Addressing Taymour Jumblatt, he stated, "Life is a victory for the strong in their spirits, not for the weak, and this is what our teacher Kamal Jumblatt advised us."



He added, "No matter how much the times change, circumstances fluctuate, or fate surprises us, the al-Mukhtara have always prevailed and will continue to do so, and the Progressive Socialist Party has prevailed and will continue to prevail."







