MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: We call for dialogue that leads to a President of the Republic

Member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, MP Faysal Sayegh, affirmed that "challenges continue today, but the region is heading towards understandings."



He pointed out that "Walid Jumblatt's reading that the next stage, i.e., the stage of settlements, must be reflected in Lebanon as a strategic political settlement."



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Sayegh said: "We, as a party, consider that the presidency is an essential entry point for accessing a better future for the Lebanese and starting a solution to the basic economic and living problems."



He made it evident that "we call for dialogue, but not dialogue about the Lebanese system or the Lebanese structure, but rather a dialogue that leads to a president who has these titles: respect for the Taif Agreement, not to constitute a vertical division, to be acceptable to the Arabs and internationally, and to be convinced of radical reform, starting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)."



He pointed out that "the initiative of French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is tantamount to an indirect dialogue."