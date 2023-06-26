News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: We call for dialogue that leads to a President of the Republic
Lebanon News
2023-06-26 | 03:34
High views
Share
Share
1
min
MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: We call for dialogue that leads to a President of the Republic
Member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, MP Faysal Sayegh, affirmed that "challenges continue today, but the region is heading towards understandings."
He pointed out that "Walid Jumblatt's reading that the next stage, i.e., the stage of settlements, must be reflected in Lebanon as a strategic political settlement."
In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Sayegh said: "We, as a party, consider that the presidency is an essential entry point for accessing a better future for the Lebanese and starting a solution to the basic economic and living problems."
He made it evident that "we call for dialogue, but not dialogue about the Lebanese system or the Lebanese structure, but rather a dialogue that leads to a president who has these titles: respect for the Taif Agreement, not to constitute a vertical division, to be acceptable to the Arabs and internationally, and to be convinced of radical reform, starting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)."
He pointed out that "the initiative of French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is tantamount to an indirect dialogue."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Presidential
Elections
Democratic Gathering
MP Faysal Sayegh
Reforms
Dialogue
Next
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-18
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-06-18
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Iranian Ambassador stresses the need for internal dialogue to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Iranian Ambassador stresses the need for internal dialogue to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacuum
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:07
Hezbollah says shot down Israel drone in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:07
Hezbollah says shot down Israel drone in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Lebanon News
08:15
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
0
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
0
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-06
National Center for Geophysics in Bhannes: 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hits Lebanon, with Keserwan as its epicenter
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-06
National Center for Geophysics in Bhannes: 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hits Lebanon, with Keserwan as its epicenter
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
0
Middle East News
04:48
Huge crowds swarm from Mecca for hajj climax
Middle East News
04:48
Huge crowds swarm from Mecca for hajj climax
0
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
2023-06-24
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
2
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
3
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
4
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
5
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
6
Lebanon News
10:07
Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts
Lebanon News
10:07
Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
8
Lebanon News
09:49
Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation
Lebanon News
09:49
Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More