The Canadian Parliament has approved a bill to designate the month of November of every year to be known as the "Lebanese Heritage Month."



The bill acknowledges the significant contributions made by the Lebanese community across various aspects of Canadian society, including social, economic, cultural, religious, military, and political spheres.



One of the key reasons behind choosing November for this designation is the celebration of Lebanese Independence Day, which falls on November 22nd. This important date commemorates Lebanon's independence in 1943, a milestone in the country's history.



This bill lets the Lebanese community in Canada "promote their traditions and culture and share them with all Canadians," according to the enactment published under the authority of the Senate of Canada.





By unanimous consent, Bill #S246 was adopted at all stages. pic.twitter.com/7AfoZGcXBp — In the Chamber (@HoCChamber) June 14, 2023