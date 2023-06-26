Samir Geagea demands caretaker government to establish timetable for Syrian refugees' return

In a statement, Samir Geagea, the head of the Lebanese Forces, emphasized the need for the caretaker government to establish a clear timetable for returning all Syrian refugees to their homeland by the end of this year.



Geagea's statement came in response to leaked information about the positive atmosphere surrounding the visit of Caretaker Minister of the Displaced, Issam Sharafeddine, to Damascus.



During the visit, Sharafeddine was reportedly informed by the Syrian Minister of Interior of the Syrian side's readiness to meet the demands of the Lebanese regarding the return of Syrian refugees to their country.



In the statement, Geagea stated: "It has become imperative for the caretaker government to set a clear and practical calendar for the return of all Syrian refugees to their homes before the end of this year."



He believed that any delay by the government in this regard would not be justified and would therefore be considered complicity in trying to settle Syrian refugees in Lebanon.



The statement also called for the forces that make up the current government, especially Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and the Free Patriotic Movement, to assume their responsibilities and to develop a clear plan for the return of the refugees as soon as possible.