Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

Lebanon News
2023-06-26 | 08:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

Renowned international restaurant group Zuma has refuted false and misleading rumors circulating about an upcoming opening of a pop-up Zuma Restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon. 
 
Zuma made clear in a recent statement that the brand has no plans to open any new locations in Lebanon this summer.  

In response to this unauthorized use of their brand name, Zuma has engaged its legal advisers and is prepared to take all necessary legal actions to prevent any infringement on its Intellectual Property Rights. 

About Zuma: 

Zuma was co-founded by Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney in 2002. Zuma London, the first restaurant to open, remains the brand's homestead.  

Zuma has successfully launched several locations across the world including Hong Kong (2007), Dubai (2008), Istanbul (2008), Miami (2010), Bangkok (2011), Abu Dhabi (2014), New York (2015), Rome (2016), Las Vegas (2017), Boston (2019), and Madrid (2021). 
 
In addition to permanent restaurants, Zuma has a number of pop-up and seasonal venues in the most sought-after locations across the globe including; Datca Peninsula, Bodrum, Phuket, Kitzbuhel and Mykonos.  

Zuma's characteristic culinary concept features a main kitchen, sushi counter and robata grill offering modern, sophisticated Japanese cuisine. 
 
Zuma has garnered international acclaim from media including 'Restaurant of the Year' in the UK's Tatler Restaurant Awards. Conde Nast Traveler's Hot Tables Awards awarded Zuma Hong Kong 'Most Exciting New Restaurant,' and Time Out Istanbul awarded Zuma Istanbul 'Best New Restaurant 2009.'  

Both Zuma London and Hong Kong made the Top 100 listing of The S. Pellegrino World's Best Restaurants, as voted for by an international panel of over 800 critics, chefs and restaurateurs. 
 
Chef Rainer Becker has also been recognised within the industry, with awards including Chef of the Year nods from both Harper's Bazaar and Moet.
 

Lebanon News

International

Restaurant

Zuma

Rumors

Opening

Beirut

Lebanon.

LBCI Next
Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Gemayel signs petition to form an international fact-finding committee into the Beirut blast

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-18

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-21

French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19

EDL requests $62 mln from BDL for gas oil shipment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-19

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar

LBCI
Sports News
07:11

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Samir Geagea demands caretaker government to establish timetable for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More