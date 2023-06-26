Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

Renowned international restaurant group Zuma has refuted false and misleading rumors circulating about an upcoming opening of a pop-up Zuma Restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon.



Zuma made clear in a recent statement that the brand has no plans to open any new locations in Lebanon this summer.



In response to this unauthorized use of their brand name, Zuma has engaged its legal advisers and is prepared to take all necessary legal actions to prevent any infringement on its Intellectual Property Rights.



About Zuma:



Zuma was co-founded by Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney in 2002. Zuma London, the first restaurant to open, remains the brand's homestead.



Zuma has successfully launched several locations across the world including Hong Kong (2007), Dubai (2008), Istanbul (2008), Miami (2010), Bangkok (2011), Abu Dhabi (2014), New York (2015), Rome (2016), Las Vegas (2017), Boston (2019), and Madrid (2021).



In addition to permanent restaurants, Zuma has a number of pop-up and seasonal venues in the most sought-after locations across the globe including; Datca Peninsula, Bodrum, Phuket, Kitzbuhel and Mykonos.



Zuma's characteristic culinary concept features a main kitchen, sushi counter and robata grill offering modern, sophisticated Japanese cuisine.



Zuma has garnered international acclaim from media including 'Restaurant of the Year' in the UK's Tatler Restaurant Awards. Conde Nast Traveler's Hot Tables Awards awarded Zuma Hong Kong 'Most Exciting New Restaurant,' and Time Out Istanbul awarded Zuma Istanbul 'Best New Restaurant 2009.'



Both Zuma London and Hong Kong made the Top 100 listing of The S. Pellegrino World's Best Restaurants, as voted for by an international panel of over 800 critics, chefs and restaurateurs.



Chef Rainer Becker has also been recognised within the industry, with awards including Chef of the Year nods from both Harper's Bazaar and Moet.