Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi

2023-06-26 | 10:28
Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi
2min
Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi

Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, emphasized that Lebanon is not a passage or source of damage but a country of beauty, thought, awareness, science, culture, and creativity. 

Mawlawi stated that they will not let Lebanon's youth become victims of drugs or despair, adding: "Our youth are one unified Lebanese Arab youth." 

He stated that the law will be enforced to restore hope to the youth in Lebanon, affirming that they will not let sick ideologies infiltrate their minds or actions, saying that with their health and strength, "we will build the state." 

He added, "We have not allowed and will not allow those cells that pose a danger to Lebanon internally and through trade, addiction, and drug trafficking abroad. Lebanon will confront all of that." 

Mawlawi pointed out that every time he addresses this sensitive issue, he cannot overlook the exceptional efforts of the Information Department, the ISF Anti-Narcotics Bureau, and the Lebanese Customs, who have implemented the plans with precision and excellence.  

These efforts have led to significant achievements, including raiding drug dens and arresting major traffickers. The Lebanese Army has also conducted effective raids on Captagon manufacturing facilities. 

The Minister of Interior and Municipalities' remarks came during an event organized by J.A.D (Youth Against Drugs), under the patronage of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, represented by Minister Mawlawi, at the Grand Serail.
 

