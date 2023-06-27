ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad

Lebanon News
2023-06-27 | 03:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad

As a result of continuous monitoring conducted by the Internal Security Forces (ISF) to combat drug trafficking networks operating within and outside Lebanese territory, the Information Division has obtained confirmed information about an international drug smuggling network preparing to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon pills to Kinshasa via the Port of Beirut, with the intention of re-exporting them to an Arab Gulf country. 

Immediately, the Information Division assigned its specialized units to carry out field and intelligence procedures to uncover the identities of those involved in the operation and work toward their apprehension.  

Through intensive investigations and inquiries, the shipping company responsible for exporting the shipment was identified, leading to the location of a warehouse belonging to the mentioned company in the Cocodi area, where the smuggled shipment was prepared. 

According to a press release from the Internal Security Forces, orders were given to monitor and raid the warehouse and seize the drugs. 

On June 19, 2023, after meticulous surveillance, the Special Forces unit affiliated with the Information Division successfully raided the warehouse. It seized the shipment, consisting of three electric-powered lifting engines (winch motors). 

Upon inspection, approximately 450,000 meticulously packaged Captagon pills were discovered. 

According to the press release, the necessary legal procedures were undertaken regarding the seized narcotics, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend all individuals involved in the smuggling network.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Drugs

Internal Security Forces (ISF)

Captagon

Pills

LBCI Next
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-14

Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-12

Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11

The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:16

Gasoline prices remain unchanged, gas price decreases

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-21

Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-13

Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15

European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday

LBCI
World News
06:16

UK says sending asylum seekers abroad would cost £169,000 per person

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
07:11

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More