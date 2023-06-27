News
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
Lebanon News
2023-06-27 | 03:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
As a result of continuous monitoring conducted by the Internal Security Forces (ISF) to combat drug trafficking networks operating within and outside Lebanese territory, the Information Division has obtained confirmed information about an international drug smuggling network preparing to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon pills to Kinshasa via the Port of Beirut, with the intention of re-exporting them to an Arab Gulf country.
Immediately, the Information Division assigned its specialized units to carry out field and intelligence procedures to uncover the identities of those involved in the operation and work toward their apprehension.
Through intensive investigations and inquiries, the shipping company responsible for exporting the shipment was identified, leading to the location of a warehouse belonging to the mentioned company in the Cocodi area, where the smuggled shipment was prepared.
According to a press release from the Internal Security Forces, orders were given to monitor and raid the warehouse and seize the drugs.
On June 19, 2023, after meticulous surveillance, the Special Forces unit affiliated with the Information Division successfully raided the warehouse. It seized the shipment, consisting of three electric-powered lifting engines (winch motors).
Upon inspection, approximately 450,000 meticulously packaged Captagon pills were discovered.
According to the press release, the necessary legal procedures were undertaken regarding the seized narcotics, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend all individuals involved in the smuggling network.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Drugs
Internal Security Forces (ISF)
Captagon
Pills
