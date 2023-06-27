Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law

Lebanon News
2023-06-27 | 05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
3min
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law

On the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, several organizations have called upon the Lebanese authorities to enforce Lebanon's Anti-Torture Law.  
 
The organizations stress the importance of actively pursuing investigations into all reported cases of torture and ill-treatment, ensuring accountability through fair trials and appropriate punishments for those found guilty. 

"Lebanon ratified the United Nations’ Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in 2000, along with its Optional Protocol in 2008." However, according to a joint statement, the Lebanese Parliament passed Law No. 65/2017, which criminalizes torture, but still it needs to fulfill Lebanon's obligations under the UN Convention.  

The statement affirmed that the authorities have yet to fully implement it despite over five years since the enactment of the Anti-Torture Law. While the government appointed members to the National Preventative Mechanism against Torture in July 2019, as required under the Optional Protocol, the necessary implementation decrees for the mechanism to begin its work, including conducting regular visits to detention sites and monitoring torture complaints, have not been adopted. 

The organizations also highlight the summary deportation of Syrian refugees by the Lebanese Army since January 2023, violating Lebanon's obligations under international law.  

In one case, more than 200 Syrians, including UNHCR-registered refugees, were summarily deported after being rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of northern Lebanon, the joint statement reported. 

The undersigned organizations urge the Lebanese authorities to take immediate action, including: 

Ensuring access to legal representation and medical examinations for detainees during preliminary interrogations; respecting pre-trial detention deadlines outlined in the Code of Criminal Procedure; conducting prompt, independent, and impartial investigations into torture complaints; referring torture cases to regular courts and upholding the right to an independent and fair trial. 

The signed organizations also urged the halting of summary deportation of Syrian refugees and allowing them to seek legal advice; guaranteeing the independence of the judiciary through legislation; amending the Anti-Torture Law to align with international obligations; issuing the necessary governmental decrees to enable the National Human Rights Institute to fulfill its mandate; submitting Lebanon's delayed second periodic report to the UN Committee against Torture; and accepting the request of the UN special rapporteur on torture to visit Lebanon. 

The list of signed organizations includes: Association Justice & Mercy (AJEM), Cedar Centre for Legal Studies, Helping Hands Foundation Lebanon, Human Rights Watch (HRW), Khiam Rehabilitation Center for Victims of Torture (KRC), Lebanese Centre for Human Rights (CLDH), Legal Agenda, MENA Rights Group (MRG), and Proud Lebanon.
 

