News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
Lebanon News
2023-06-27 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
On the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, several organizations have called upon the Lebanese authorities to enforce Lebanon's Anti-Torture Law.
The organizations stress the importance of actively pursuing investigations into all reported cases of torture and ill-treatment, ensuring accountability through fair trials and appropriate punishments for those found guilty.
"Lebanon ratified the United Nations’ Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in 2000, along with its Optional Protocol in 2008." However, according to a joint statement, the Lebanese Parliament passed Law No. 65/2017, which criminalizes torture, but still it needs to fulfill Lebanon's obligations under the UN Convention.
The statement affirmed that the authorities have yet to fully implement it despite over five years since the enactment of the Anti-Torture Law. While the government appointed members to the National Preventative Mechanism against Torture in July 2019, as required under the Optional Protocol, the necessary implementation decrees for the mechanism to begin its work, including conducting regular visits to detention sites and monitoring torture complaints, have not been adopted.
The organizations also highlight the summary deportation of Syrian refugees by the Lebanese Army since January 2023, violating Lebanon's obligations under international law.
In one case, more than 200 Syrians, including UNHCR-registered refugees, were summarily deported after being rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of northern Lebanon, the joint statement reported.
The undersigned organizations urge the Lebanese authorities to take immediate action, including:
Ensuring access to legal representation and medical examinations for detainees during preliminary interrogations; respecting pre-trial detention deadlines outlined in the Code of Criminal Procedure; conducting prompt, independent, and impartial investigations into torture complaints; referring torture cases to regular courts and upholding the right to an independent and fair trial.
The signed organizations also urged the halting of summary deportation of Syrian refugees and allowing them to seek legal advice; guaranteeing the independence of the judiciary through legislation; amending the Anti-Torture Law to align with international obligations; issuing the necessary governmental decrees to enable the National Human Rights Institute to fulfill its mandate; submitting Lebanon's delayed second periodic report to the UN Committee against Torture; and accepting the request of the UN special rapporteur on torture to visit Lebanon.
The list of signed organizations includes: Association Justice & Mercy (AJEM), Cedar Centre for Legal Studies, Helping Hands Foundation Lebanon, Human Rights Watch (HRW), Khiam Rehabilitation Center for Victims of Torture (KRC), Lebanese Centre for Human Rights (CLDH), Legal Agenda, MENA Rights Group (MRG), and Proud Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Victims
Torture
Lebanon
Anti-Torture Law
Organizations
Lebanese
Authorities
Next
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-11
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
2023-06-11
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-02
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Lebanon News
2023-06-02
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:54
US Ambassador congratulates MP Taymour Jumblatt on party leadership win
Lebanon News
08:54
US Ambassador congratulates MP Taymour Jumblatt on party leadership win
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
US State Department Statement
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
US State Department Statement
0
Lebanon Economy
07:49
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
Lebanon Economy
07:49
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
0
Variety and Tech
07:34
Lebanon's Youssef Farhat assumes key position at NYU's Center for Human Rights and Global Justice
Variety and Tech
07:34
Lebanon's Youssef Farhat assumes key position at NYU's Center for Human Rights and Global Justice
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
0
World News
2023-06-21
Pakistan village mourns 24 feared dead in Greek migrant tragedy
World News
2023-06-21
Pakistan village mourns 24 feared dead in Greek migrant tragedy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
5
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
6
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
7
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
8
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More