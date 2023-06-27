US Ambassador congratulates MP Taymour Jumblatt on party leadership win

2023-06-27 | 08:54
US Ambassador congratulates MP Taymour Jumblatt on party leadership win
US Ambassador congratulates MP Taymour Jumblatt on party leadership win

The leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Taymour Jumblatt, received the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, in his office in Clemenceau.

Member of the Democratic Gathering Bloc, MP Wael Abou Faour, Deputy Leader of the Party Zaher Raad, and the advisor to MP Jumblatt, Houssam Harb, also attended the meeting.

However, they discussed during the meeting the latest political developments, and Ambassador Shea congratulated Jumblatt on his election as the party's leader.

