Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
Lebanon News
2023-06-27 | 09:38
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
Lebanese Forces Party leader Samir Geagea believed on Tuesday that those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been proponents of dialogue.
"The biggest evidence of this is their insistence on maintaining their illegitimate and unlawful positions, despite the urgent demands of the majority of Lebanese people to find a solution to this situation, but to no avail," he added.
"We must not forget the fate of the dozens of dialogue tables that have been held in the past 15 years, all of which resulted in nothing," Geagea stressed.
He also noted that the latest achievement of those calling for dialogue was the Baabda Declaration 2012.
"Therefore, if we set aside the fact that the resistance group is not genuinely inclined towards dialogue and focus on their repeated demands these days, we don't know what dialogue they are referring to," he continued.
He reiterated the importance of proceeding with the election of a president for the republic by calling for an open election session in successive rounds, without disrupting the elections after the first round.
Lebanon News
Geagea
LF
Lebanon
Dialogue
