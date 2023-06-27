Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents

Lebanon News
2023-06-27 | 09:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents

Lebanese Forces Party leader Samir Geagea believed on Tuesday that those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been proponents of dialogue. 
"The biggest evidence of this is their insistence on maintaining their illegitimate and unlawful positions, despite the urgent demands of the majority of Lebanese people to find a solution to this situation, but to no avail," he added.
"We must not forget the fate of the dozens of dialogue tables that have been held in the past 15 years, all of which resulted in nothing," Geagea stressed.
He also noted that the latest achievement of those calling for dialogue was the Baabda Declaration 2012.
"Therefore, if we set aside the fact that the resistance group is not genuinely inclined towards dialogue and focus on their repeated demands these days, we don't know what dialogue they are referring to," he continued.
He reiterated the importance of proceeding with the election of a president for the republic by calling for an open election session in successive rounds, without disrupting the elections after the first round.
 

Lebanon News

Geagea

LF

Lebanon

Dialogue

LBCI Next
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21

Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-19

Amal Movement urges constructive dialogue for Lebanon's restoration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

US Ambassador congratulates MP Taymour Jumblatt on party leadership win

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:50

Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:49

MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:33

Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More