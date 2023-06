Situated amidst the majestic mountains of North Lebanon, the village of Ehden captivates visitors with its enchanting historic and vibrant Midan bustling with its fascinating old souk that beckons explorers.From its rich religious heritage to its thriving natural wonders, Ehden offers a mesmerizing experience that leaves an indelible mark on all who venture here.Thrill-seekers and avid hikers can embark on unforgettable journeys in Ehden, which is home to the Horsh Ehden Nature Reserve, an ecological sanctuary encompassing a wealth of biodiversity. Endemic flora and endangered wildlife species lie within its boundaries, such as the imperial eagle and wolf.This village proudly showcases its religious landmarks, which testify to its historical significance. The Mar Mema church, dating back to around 749, is one of the oldest Maronite churches in Lebanon. It was built atop the remnants of a pagan temple, adding an intriguing layer of spirituality to its foundations.Meanwhile, the magnificent Saydet el Hosn (Lady of the Fortress) commands attention from its elevated position, offering breathtaking views of the village.Ehden's cultural vibrancy is celebrated annually through the highly anticipated Ehdeniyat International Festival. This renowned event, held during the summer season, showcases the region's rich artistic talents, captivating audiences with diverse performances.Nature enthusiasts will find solace in Ehden's natural wonders as the Qadisha Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a haven for history buffs and nature lovers. Its breathtaking landscapes serve as the backdrop for numerous historic monasteries and hermitages, creating a serene harmony between man-made wonders and the splendor of nature.Whether one seeks to unravel the mysteries of the past, immerse themselves in the wonders of nature, or indulge in the artistic and culinary delights, Ehden offers an enchanting escape like no other.