Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-28 | 03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
In Paris, the Lebanese-French Coordination Committee (Comité de Coordination Libano-Français) (CCLF) was officially launched.
This initiative marks the second experience that reflects the vast Lebanese diaspora following the establishment of the Lebanese-American Coordination Committee in 2021, which proved its effectiveness in serving the Lebanese cause and the shared interests between the United States and Lebanon from Washington.
The event brought together members of the seven associations, French-Lebanese personalities, and French figures in the presence of the media and was distinguished by a supportive message from the Lebanese-American Coordination Committee in the United States.
The committee included the following associations: Change Lebanon (CL), Collectif Libanais de France (CLF), Diaspora Libanaise Overseas (DLO), Forum Libanais en Europe (FLE), Mouvement des citoyens Libanais du monde (MCLM), Our New Lebanon – France (ONL), and The Lebanese Diaspora Network – France (TLDN-France).
The Civic Influence Hub (CIH) also participated in the event as the Lebanese advisory organization to the committee.
The committee emphasized the intersection of shared interests between France and Lebanon while presenting its national civic vision under "The Lebanese Cause: Current Challenges and the Path to a Citizenship State."
The conference began with a welcoming speech, followed by the associations presenting the main themes of the committee's vision, including:
- Implementing the Lebanese constitution in all its provisions to preserve the Lebanese cultural identity based on freedom, diversity, and coexistence;
- Priority on restoring sovereignty;
- Ceasing the use and introduction of sectarianism in the political field;
- Establishing a citizenship state and respecting diversity;
- Pursuing justice while establishing a state of law and efficiency;
- Respecting Lebanon's neutrality based on the Baabda Declaration (2012) and implementing the decisions of the United Nations and the League of Arab States, as Lebanon is a founding member of both;
- Implementing structural and sectoral economic, social, and financial reforms;
- Applying expanded administrative decentralization;
- Affirming the right of the return of Palestinian refugees as stated by United Nations resolutions and facilitating the return of Syrian refugees while avoiding any form of disguised or direct settlement for Lebanon.
In conclusion, the committee issued the "Paris Declaration," which calls for an independent and sovereign Lebanon and works towards the realization of values such as freedom, justice, equality, freedom of belief, and opinion in all political, economic, and cultural fields, among others.
It should be noted that the Lebanese-French Coordination Committee (CCLF) will focus on joint work between French groups, institutions, and personalities of Lebanese origin to achieve its vision and support shared French-Lebanese issues.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
Diaspora
Paris
France
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee (CCLF)
Justice
Freedom
Reforms
