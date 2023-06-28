Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-06-28 | 03:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

In Paris, the Lebanese-French Coordination Committee (Comité de Coordination Libano-Français) (CCLF) was officially launched.  

This initiative marks the second experience that reflects the vast Lebanese diaspora following the establishment of the Lebanese-American Coordination Committee in 2021, which proved its effectiveness in serving the Lebanese cause and the shared interests between the United States and Lebanon from Washington. 

The event brought together members of the seven associations, French-Lebanese personalities, and French figures in the presence of the media and was distinguished by a supportive message from the Lebanese-American Coordination Committee in the United States. 

The committee included the following associations: Change Lebanon (CL), Collectif Libanais de France (CLF), Diaspora Libanaise Overseas (DLO), Forum Libanais en Europe (FLE), Mouvement des citoyens Libanais du monde (MCLM), Our New Lebanon – France (ONL), and The Lebanese Diaspora Network – France (TLDN-France).  

The Civic Influence Hub (CIH) also participated in the event as the Lebanese advisory organization to the committee.
 
The committee emphasized the intersection of shared interests between France and Lebanon while presenting its national civic vision under "The Lebanese Cause: Current Challenges and the Path to a Citizenship State." 

The conference began with a welcoming speech, followed by the associations presenting the main themes of the committee's vision, including: 

- Implementing the Lebanese constitution in all its provisions to preserve the Lebanese cultural identity based on freedom, diversity, and coexistence; 

- Priority on restoring sovereignty; 

- Ceasing the use and introduction of sectarianism in the political field; 

- Establishing a citizenship state and respecting diversity; 

- Pursuing justice while establishing a state of law and efficiency;

- Respecting Lebanon's neutrality based on the Baabda Declaration (2012) and implementing the decisions of the United Nations and the League of Arab States, as Lebanon is a founding member of both; 

- Implementing structural and sectoral economic, social, and financial reforms;

- Applying expanded administrative decentralization; 

- Affirming the right of the return of Palestinian refugees as stated by United Nations resolutions and facilitating the return of Syrian refugees while avoiding any form of disguised or direct settlement for Lebanon.
 
In conclusion, the committee issued the "Paris Declaration," which calls for an independent and sovereign Lebanon and works towards the realization of values such as freedom, justice, equality, freedom of belief, and opinion in all political, economic, and cultural fields, among others. 

It should be noted that the Lebanese-French Coordination Committee (CCLF) will focus on joint work between French groups, institutions, and personalities of Lebanese origin to achieve its vision and support shared French-Lebanese issues.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese

Diaspora

Paris

France

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee (CCLF)

Justice

Freedom

Reforms

LBCI Next
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:34

Lebanon's Youssef Farhat assumes key position at NYU's Center for Human Rights and Global Justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-15

Minister Halabi and British Council sign Memorandum of Understanding for education reforms in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-04

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
World News
11:41

Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:33

Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:49

MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More