Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
2023-06-28 | 05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
The Political Bureau of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, led by party president and Member of Parliament Sami Gemayel, stated on Wednesday the following:
Hezbollah's stubbornness and its tendency to blame others for the country's domination and the paralysis of its institutions under the pretext of holding onto consensus is actually a continuation of deception and a clear call for submission to its conditions. Any genuine consensus must inherently include essential elements that lead to its goals, the foremost of which is relinquishing preconditions, abandoning controversial figures, and renouncing the practices of superiority and intimidation. These foundations are not present in the declared and concealed proposals that Hezbollah and its team put forward daily.
In parliament, a team upholds Lebanon, its institutions, sovereignty, role, and people. They believe that the ball is now in Hezbollah's court and its team's hands to abandon all forms of imposing their opinion and dominance over decision-making and to return to the constitution, adhere to its provisions, and accept the rules of democracy and its outcomes as the only means to save Lebanon and extricate it from the void. Anything outside of these principles will not lead to any result.
The Kataeb Party, while appreciating all the initiatives led by Lebanon's friends, affirms that its decision has been made and that no matter the level of pressure, the sovereign and reformist team will not surrender or succumb.
The Lebanese people have been waiting for over a year for Alvarez & Marsal to finalize and release their forensic audit report on the accounts and activities of the Banque du Liban, which would reveal the truth and end speculation. However, in solidarity and cooperation with the ruling system, the Minister of Finance decided to withhold the results from the Lebanese people, who have suffered the loss of more than two billion dollars of their money, with no knowledge of the truth.
The Kataeb Party demands the immediate release of the report and its publication, enabling the judiciary to perform its duty and hold those responsible for the country's bankruptcy accountable while allowing members of parliament to carry out their legislative and oversight roles in the financial realm.
On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, the Lebanese Kataeb Party extends its greetings to all Lebanese people, mainly Muslims, hoping that the holiday will bring relief to Lebanon and salvation to its people.
Lebanon News
Kataeb
Lebanon
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Previous
