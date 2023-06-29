Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars

2023-06-29 | 04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
2min
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars

Caretaker Minister of Education Abbas Halabi announced on Thursday that the ministry will "establish specific criteria for free applicants of official exams and will not deprive anyone of their rights without ultimately turning into 'Tout le monde a gagné' (everyone has won)."
 
In an interview on LBCI's  "Naharkom Said" TV show, he clarified that "he can not say until now what decisions the Ministry of Education has made regarding official exams."
 
"I will announce the formats because it is the citizens' right to know the ministry's direction," he added.
 
Halabi expressed his wish for the Council of Ministers to consider the decisions of the Ministry of Education, as "it is the most informed in the educational field, regardless of any other factors."
 
He pointed out that "there will definitely be controls such as age, academic progression, and those who fail official exams, and we will scrutinize the matter to ensure educational standards and the reputation of the certificate, even if it is a Brevet certificate."
 
Regarding manipulation of grades in schools, he noted that "this is one of the reasons for our hesitation in relying on them, but schools have provided midterm grades, which is a basis we can rely on."

He emphasized that "it is the schools' responsibility to implement the circular we issued, and a student cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars."
 
"We are trying to address the complaints we receive, even though the arbitration boards are currently inactive, but does the Minister of Education perform miracles?" he concluded by saying. 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Halabi

Education

Abou Faour: Healthcare sector in all its aspects needs to be reorganized
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
