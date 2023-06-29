News
Abou Faour: Healthcare sector in all its aspects needs to be reorganized
Lebanon News
2023-06-29 | 04:41
Member of the "Democratic Gathering" parliamentary bloc, MP Wael Abou Faour, called on Thursday for the regulation of the healthcare sector in a statement.
"Amidst the preoccupation with the presidency that is still impossible, we passively coexist with our ongoing healthcare tragedy," he said.
He noted that "the healthcare sector in all its aspects needs to be reorganized and regulated, from hospitals to pharmaceutical companies, the pharmaceutical sector, certain doctors, cosmetic centers, and medical equipment companies."
He believed that "while the state is virtually paralyzed and has lost its financial capacity, it has not lost its authority under the law to protect patients and citizens in general."
He concluded by noting that "Dr. Bilal Abdullah, the head of the parliamentary health committee, is fully performing his duties through the committee, but the executive decision-making is in another place. It is the responsibility of ministers and relevant officials, who are numerous, to fulfill their responsibilities in fighting greed, illegal benefits, and excessive profiteering by certain parties in this sector, undoubtedly at the expense of the Lebanese patient."
