Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Academic results are best in this stage after canceling official Brevet exams

Lebanon News
2023-06-29 | 04:50
High views

2min


Secretary-General of Catholic Schools, Father Youssef Nasr, believed on Thursday that the educational situation is tragic due to hasty decisions, emphasizing the need to demonstrate a sense of responsibility.

He said, "Dialogue is always present, but I await consultation with the pillars of the ministry and the educational community to reach the 'best possible' solution. Academic results are the best in this stage after canceling the official Brevet exams, although it is not the ideal solution."

Regarding tuition fees, he announced in an interview on LBCI's "Naharkom Said" TV show that "the current situation necessitates resorting to solutions that may not be convincing or legal to preserve our educational institutions' as best as possible,' until legislations are issued to regulate and restore balance to the private school. We are in an exceptional and transitional stage, and hopefully, it will be better with the regularity of political life."

He emphasized the importance of starting from the concept of "parents' ability," and clear budgets must be prepared in Lebanese pounds and dollars and presented transparently to teacher unions and parent committees.

As for the demands of some schools for payment, he said, "We are facing the summer season, and educational institutions should secure the necessary funds to fulfill their duties and responsibilities during this period. Naturally, the pressures to pay tuition fees increase due to the absence of parents from school during this time."

 

 

