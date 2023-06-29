Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

Lebanon News
2023-06-29 | 05:35
High views
Lama Tawil to LBCI: "Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?"
0min
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

The President of the Parents' Committees, Lama Tawil, criticized the lack of transparency in budgets when committees are prepackaged. She stated, "we do not have access to budgets or the more important financial accounts."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said," Tawil responded to Father Youssef Nasr’s question, asking, “Is it feasible for parents to accept a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

Regarding the cancellation of the Intermediate Certificate (Brevet), she noted that they are implemented after schools have been categorized, not as a solution to address the decline in the current level of education. Tawil emphasized her opposition to attestations.

Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
LBCI Previous

