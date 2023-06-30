News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-30 | 00:54
High views
Share
Share
1
min
PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon
Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, extended his greetings to the Lebanese people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, wishing them a blessed celebration filled with goodness and blessings and hoping for peace and stability in Lebanon.
Mikati also expressed his well wishes to Muslims around the world on this joyous occasion.
The Prime Minister performed the rites of Hajj in the holy land and participated in the reception ceremony hosted by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Mina Palace.
The ceremony honored heads of state, government officials, prominent Islamic figures, and guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, who performed Hajj this year.
Mikati expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince for his tremendous efforts to serve the pilgrims and ensure their comfort and safety.
He stated, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia [...] has our deep affection, appreciation, and immense gratitude for its efforts in ensuring the well-being of the guests of the Most Merciful and guaranteeing their safe return to their homes."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Eid Al-Adha
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman
Next
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
0
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
0
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24
What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24
What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
3
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
4
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
5
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
7
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More