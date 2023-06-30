PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-06-30 | 00:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, extended his greetings to the Lebanese people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, wishing them a blessed celebration filled with goodness and blessings and hoping for peace and stability in Lebanon. 

Mikati also expressed his well wishes to Muslims around the world on this joyous occasion. 

The Prime Minister performed the rites of Hajj in the holy land and participated in the reception ceremony hosted by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Mina Palace. 
 
The ceremony honored heads of state, government officials, prominent Islamic figures, and guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, who performed Hajj this year. 

Mikati expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince for his tremendous efforts to serve the pilgrims and ensure their comfort and safety. 

He stated, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia [...] has our deep affection, appreciation, and immense gratitude for its efforts in ensuring the well-being of the guests of the Most Merciful and guaranteeing their safe return to their homes."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Eid Al-Adha

Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince

Mohammed bin Salman

LBCI Next
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-08

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18

Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More