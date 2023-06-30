PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, extended his greetings to the Lebanese people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, wishing them a blessed celebration filled with goodness and blessings and hoping for peace and stability in Lebanon.



Mikati also expressed his well wishes to Muslims around the world on this joyous occasion.



The Prime Minister performed the rites of Hajj in the holy land and participated in the reception ceremony hosted by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Mina Palace.



The ceremony honored heads of state, government officials, prominent Islamic figures, and guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, who performed Hajj this year.



Mikati expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince for his tremendous efforts to serve the pilgrims and ensure their comfort and safety.



He stated, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia [...] has our deep affection, appreciation, and immense gratitude for its efforts in ensuring the well-being of the guests of the Most Merciful and guaranteeing their safe return to their homes."