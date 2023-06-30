News
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Lebanon News
2023-06-30 | 03:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
MP Elias Jarade said, "Change does not happen by changing people, but by changing the culture."
He considered, in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that "We should remain in Parliament in consecutive sessions until the "white smoke" rises. We can engage in dialogue internally and reach common ground to produce a president."
He pointed out that "internal decision-making has its stance, but it has turned into an obstructive trend."
He expressed his hope to transform the internal energy into a positive initiative.
He said, "I do not blame the French initiative, but rather those politicians in Lebanon who did not take the initiative and waited for someone to convey messages between them."
He added, "The internal sphere must take the initiative, make its decisions, and align with external factors because there are interests. I do not rely on external forces to make decisions for me."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
France
Initiative
Presidential
Elections
MP Elias Jarade
